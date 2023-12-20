Introducing Bespoke Aesthetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bespoke Aesthetics' new office on Flagler Drive, downtown West Palm Beach

New Luxury Aesthetics Practice opens in Palm Beach County

- Cristina Monaco, PA-C and Founder of Bespoke AestheticsWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bespoke Aesthetics, a brand-new luxury destination for beauty enthusiasts, is proudly unveiling their new practice for beauty and anti-aging. Led by world-renowned expert Cristina Monaco, PA-C, Bespoke Aesthetics is setting a new standard in the realm of high-end beauty, anti-aging, and cutting-edge techniques in Palm Beach County.Monaco is the leading authority in the aesthetic industry, with unparalleled expertise on anti-aging solutions and over a decade of experience as a Board-Certified Physician Assistant. As the visionary force behind Bespoke Aesthetics, her approach to the practice is unique: each patient receives a curated treatment plan with different modalities and recommendations specifically tailored to a person's unique features. As a company ethos, Bespoke Aesthetics chooses extra time and long term commitment to a patient versus a quick, one-fits-all approach. Being a boutique practice, Bespoke Aesthetics boasts cutting edge and best-in-class technology including SYLFIRMX, Softwave, CoolPeel and AGNES devices. This comprehensive range of state-of-the-art treatments is how Monaco is able to achieve effective enhancements to her patient's natural beauty. "I wanted to create a practice in the West Palm Beach area that was different," says Monaco. "Our goal is and will always be, to redefine the standards of care in the aesthetics industry.“I saw a gap in the market to offer truly bespoke treatments and experience.” Patients are already saying how much they love Bespoke Aesthetics' new office for the discrete, private entrance, warm, welcoming environment and peaceful view overlooking the Intracoastal waterway.Monaco is a thought leader in the non-invasive anti-aging scene and has been widely featured in the media and is also frequently called upon to speak at trade conferences about the latest trends.Bespoke Aesthetics welcomes media and new patients to come see our beautiful new office right on Flagler Drive overlooking the stunning waterfront.Learn more about us at: BespokeAestheticsPBBESPOKE AESTHETICSBespoke Aesthetics is a boutique luxury practice founded by world-renowned expert Cristina Monaco, PA-C, renowned for her expertise in beauty, anti-aging, and cutting-edge aesthetic techniques. With a commitment to personalized care and unparalleled excellence, Bespoke Aesthetics redefines luxury in the realm of aesthetics. Learn more about us by clicking here .

Emily Pantelides

Pantelides PR & Consulting

+1 904-477-2306

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram