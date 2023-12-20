Visualvault Named To G2 Winter 2024 Grid Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VisualVault has recently been recognized in G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Report and Relationship Index for digital Document Management.

- Avner Schneur, CEOJERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VisualVault has recently been recognized in G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Report and Relationship Index for digital Document Management .G2, the business software and services review site, is utilized by potential buyers looking to research and discover the best technology solutions for their businesses. Categorized on G2 as an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) System, VisualVault client-generated reviews are presently populated in the VisualVault profile on the G2 site.The G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Report and Relationship Index, which both include user insights, have identified VisualVault as an effective and easy-to-use solution for digital document management. VisualVault received reviews from its users, with 90% rating the product 4 or 5 stars.CEO, Avner Schneur, stated,“VisualVault is a powerful asset for organizations of all sizes, as they become increasingly focused on digital transformation initiatives – leveraging technology to organize their information assets with applications like our intelligent forms, automate valuable processes with workflow and garner insights with advanced analytics.” Schneur adds,“It's gratifying to see our clients deriving value from our content services platform (CSP) and reflecting that in their reviews on G2.”Beyond Document Management, VisualVault is also featured in G2's Document Scanning, Digital Process Automation (DPA), OCR, Online Form Builder, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Business Process Management categories.About VisualVaultVisualVault is a company and cloud-based, enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to efficiently process high-volume, high-value data and transactions.With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.

Mike Aaron

VisualVault

+1 201-798-7100 ext. 6370

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn