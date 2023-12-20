Global Employee Survey Focuses On Latin America's Business Ethics Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The State of Ethics and Compliance in the Workplace - Latin America

36% of employees surveyed in Latin American countries experience pressure to compromise workplace standards

- Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., CEO of ECIVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ECI (the Ethics & Compliance Initiative) , the leading membership organization defining business integrity for ethics & compliance professionals, is proud to unveil insights into the state of ethics & compliance in Latin American workplaces through a comprehensive Global Business Ethics Survey® (GBES®) report, funded by KPMG .One of the most urgent findings from this report reveals that in Latin America, 68% of employees said that they observed at least one act that they deemed to be a violation of their organization's standards or the law within the last 12 months. The full report examines the global and Latin American medians for the five key trends tracked by the ECI over the course of the GBES, the most reliable longitudinal, cross-sectional study of workplace conduct from the global employee's perspective.This new report was made possible through a collaboration with KPMG, a global leader in audit, tax and advisory services and the principal funder of data collection in 12 of the 16 Latin American countries discussed in the report. KPMG's sponsorship of the report underscores their commitment to promoting integrity and business ethics in the region.“The Global Business Ethics Survey is highly regarded as one of the primary resources for monitoring business ethics around the world, and we are so grateful for KPMG's support in expanding the survey's reach to 12 additional countries,” noted Patricia J. Harned, Ph.D., CEO of ECI. She added,“Their role as the principal funder for data collection in Latin America is representative of the curiosity, passion and dedication to business integrity that imbues the entire organization.”The report, titled The State of Ethics & Compliance in the Workplace - Latin America, can be read on ECI's website at , and is now available for public access.For media inquiries, please contact: ...About KPMGKPMG is a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. As a key sponsor of ECI's GBES research, KPMG demonstrates its commitment to promoting ethical conduct around the world and shaping a resilient and responsible business environment.About ECIECI is the leading organization in defining business integrity to make the world a better, more ethical place. We provide ethics and compliance professionals with the tools they need to become great leaders, build exceptional teams and create ethical workplaces that set the highest standard. We equip companies and organizations for success by giving them the confidence that they are doing the right thing, and the intelligence to anticipate what is coming around the corner. For more information about ECI and to become a member visit .#LatinAmerica #BusinessEthics #EthicsandCompliance #GlobalBusinessEthicsSurvey# # #

