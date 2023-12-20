'Open For An Icon' Winners Share Stage With Music Elite At 'Iheartradio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joelle James and Sabrina Carter

Ava Camejo and Jelly Roll

AirTab Music's Partnership with iHeartRadio is a Music Revolution, Redefining Careers of Aspiring Artists

- Dennis Cunningham, CEO of Save Our Musicians FoundationJUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AirTab Music is disrupting the music industry with its groundbreaking 'Open For An Icon ' competition. In a dynamic partnership with iHeartRadio, the initiative gave emerging musicians unprecedented opportunities to perform alongside global superstars at the iconic 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, spanning major cultural hubs like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour includes major stars; this year's full lineup can be viewed HERE . These artists made this contest a pivotal moment for aspiring musicians. Dennis Cunningham, CEO of AirTab Music and the non-profit Save Our Musicians Foundation, shares his vision: "We are not just creating a platform; we are redefining the music industry's landscape. This partnership with iHeartRadio allows us to propel unknown artists onto a national stage, transforming the Jingle Ball into a launchpad for the music legends of tomorrow."Los Angeles set the stage for 'Open For An Icon's' explosive debut with Joelle James, AirTab's electrifying Icon in Residence. Taking the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Pre-show Village by storm, Joelle's LA performance was pure fire, igniting a holiday heatwave that swept across Chicago, Boston, and New York, where at the Jingle Ball pre-show event, iHeartRadio Z100's All Access Lounge at Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center, Z100 declared she "stole the show, and my heart.” This Grammy-winning songwriter, once poised on the sidelines, has now claimed her own spotlight thanks to AirTab Music's 'Open For An Icon,' sharing stages with music royalty at four iHeartRadio Jingle Balls and as an opening act for mega-star Luke Bryan at an unrelated concert in Florida. As AirTab Music's Icon in Residence, Joelle's story inspires and empowers the next generation of artists, that it's a marathon not a sprint!The Winners: Ava Camejo, a 15-year-old sophomore from Jupiter, Florida, took the stage at iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Chicago with a pre-show performance her original song "As Long as You Love Me.” The song is a collaboration with AirTab Music, Save aOur Musicians, and Grammy Award-winning Producer Rance Dopson.Hello Sister is a pop rock band featuring Orlando teen siblings Grace, Gabriella, and Scarlett. The trio performed at the Jingle Ball pre-show event, iHeartRadio Z100's All Access Lounge at Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. Z100 posted the girls“Lit Up the Stage.” Known for their vibrant energy, you may recognize them from an appearance on America's Got Talent.Jesenia electrified the crowd with a pre-show performance at iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball in her hometown of Boston Sunday night. She infuses her Latin roots into her R&B Hip Hop and uses her music to create an uplifting space for anyone experiencing struggle in their life.Free Arlo is a musician from San Pedro, California who, until recently, worked as a hotel janitor. Just last year he had one month to learn to play the drums for Nicky Youre who performed at iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball. This year he wowed the crowd as himself with a pre-show performance of his single“2 Far Gone” at the iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia.Sammy Rash was favorite at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball in Atlanta with the crowd singing along to his original songs like“Smile More.” It's no wonder concertgoers were familiar with his music. The 21-year-old indie pop artist from LA who writes, produces, and mixes his music from his garage, has already amassed 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify.Get ready for more big announcements about 'Open For An Icon' in the coming weeks.About AirTab Music:AirTab Music is a social engagement platform that connects independent artists with venues, offering audiences a guide to live music experiences. Through its extensive network, alongside its non-profit Save Our Musicians Foundation, AirTab aims to make a profound difference in the lives of artists dedicated to their craft from middle School through their careers.

Thomas Tobin

Pantelides PR & Consulting

+1 212-624-2648

...