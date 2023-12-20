Echo Fine Properties And Jeff Lichtenstein Achieve Top 10 Honors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Lichtenstein, Founder and CEO of Echo Fine Properties

The Real Deal Releases Prestigious Rankings

- Jeff Lichtenstein, Founder of Echo Fine PropertiesPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Echo Fine Properties, one of the most well-known luxury real estate firms in the Palm Beach area is proud to announce that owner and broker Jeff Lichtenstein, alongside the exceptional team at Echo Fine Properties, has secured a top position in The Real Deal Publication's highly coveted Top 10 list of realtors. This accolade is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding achievements in real estate.The Real Deal is a leading authority in real estate news and analysis. The recently released comprehensive rankings, highlight the top-performing real estate professionals in the Palm Beach area. Jeff Lichtenstein and Echo Fine Properties are thrilled to be recognized among the industry's elite.“This is a reflection of our dedication to providing unparalleled service and achieving remarkable results for our clients,” said Jeff Lichtenstein. "It's truly humbling to be acknowledged by The Real Deal, and I'm immensely proud of the Echo Fine Properties team. This recognition shows our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."The inclusion in The Real Deal's prestigious Top 10 list reinforces Echo Fine Properties standing as a leading force in the Palm Beach real estate market.“As we celebrate this significant achievement, we remain dedicated to exceeding our clients expectations,” Lichtenstein said.The rankings in The Real Deal's latest publication continue to highlight Echo Fine Properties as an award winning real estate brokerage. Recently the readers of The Palm Beach Post also honored the firm, voting Echo Fine Properties as“Best Brokerage in 2023”. A prestigious accolade that has been awarded to Echo Fine Properties for four consecutive years.“It's proof that our community sees us as a trusted and valuable resource in our real estate landscape.Jeff and his team are consistently setting industry benchmarks. To learn more about the firm please click here . To see the full listing of agents and firms on The Real Deal's top 10 list please click here .###ECHO FINE PROPERTIESECHO Fine Properties is a luxury real estate brokerage located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla founded by Jeff Lichtenstein. Selling more than 500 million dollars of real estate, Echo is one of the busiest, most awarded and forward-thinking brokerages in all of South Florida. Named,“Best Brokerage of the Year” and“Most Connected Firm” Jeff and his 70-person team are a true one stop shop. Echo's Home ECHOnomics Guarantee is one of the most unique internal collaborations to ever hit the industry. Learn more about it and Echo Fine Properties by clicking here .

