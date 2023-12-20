               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Agency Notice To Lalu, Family Nothing New For Them: Samrat Choudhary


12/20/2023 12:15:18 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served notices to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in connection with the IRCTC land-for-jobs case, state BJP President Samrat Choudhary claimed that it is not a new thing for the Lalu family.

“Lalu Prasad and his family members have been receiving notices from the CBI and ED for the last 27 years. It is not a new thing for them. JD-U has always said that Lalu Prasad has been committing crimes regularly. He has this habit of committing crimes,” Choudhary said.

Reacting to NItish Kumar attending the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc in Delhi on Tuesday, Choudhary said:“By showing the dream of PM's post, Nitish Kumar was misled by the Mahagathbandhan to separate from the BJP. Everything is clear now.”

--IANS

ajk/arm

MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107634565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search