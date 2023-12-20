Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market Forecast To 2029 - Market To Reach USD 26.4 Billion By 2029 With Significant Growth In Asia-Pacific Region

The global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market is projected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2029 from USD 7.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of Head-mounted Display (HMD) market are growing investments by significant key players in the development of HMD, availability of low-cost HMDs, growing demand for AR and VR, technological advancements and growing digitalization, and Affordable microdisplay prices. Moreover, increasing adoption of HMDs in gaming applications, growing demand for lightweight HMDs and portable devices, and growing consumer adoption are expected to carve out new growth opportunities for market players.

Wired (Tethered HMD) to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wired connectivity (Tethered HMD) is expected to register the highest CAGR of the HMD market due to two main reasons: affordability and performance. Wired HMDs are generally more affordable than wireless HMDs and can deliver a more consistent and stable performance. In addition, wired HMDs are more versatile and easier to use than wireless HMDs. They can be used with a wider range of devices and are generally easier to set up and use. As a result of these factors, wired HMDs are expected to continue to dominate the HMD market for the foreseeable future.

VR Standalone HMD to register the largest share during the forecast period

Standalone Virtual Reality (VR) Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) are poised to secure the largest share of the HMD market, driven by recent launches and evolving consumer preferences. With a wireless and portable design, these HMDs offer unparalleled convenience, eliminating the need for external devices.

The recent surge in popularity can be attributed to the ease of use, cost efficiency, and versatility of standalone VR HMDs. Notable launches from major manufacturers, such as Oculus Quest 2 and other innovative models, showcase advancements in processing power, graphics capabilities, and enhanced sensors, contributing to a more immersive virtual experience. The appeal of standalone devices to a mass market is underscored by their broad applications, spanning gaming, entertainment, education, and training.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Investments by Key Players in Development of HMD

Increasing Availability of Low-Cost HMDs

Growing Demand for AR and VR

Technological Advancements and Growing Digitalization Affordable Microdisplay Prices

Restraints



Lack of HMD Design Standardization

Health Issues Related to Low Resolution and Absence of Movement Government Regulations and Standards

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of HMDs in Gaming

Growing Demand for Lightweight HMDs and Portable Devices Growing Consumer Adoption

Challenges



Lack of Awareness of AR and VR HMDs Usability Challenges

Key Attributes:

