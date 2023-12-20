Digital Identity Industry Report 2023-2033: Global Analysis, Segmentation, Regional Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Forecast And Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Identity Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Digital Identity Market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors that reflect the evolving landscape of the digital economy. Firstly, the increasing digitization of various sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and government services, has led to a growing need for secure and reliable digital identity solutions. As organizations transition towards online platforms, the demand for robust authentication and identification methods has risen, driving the expansion of the digital identity market.

Secondly, the rise in cybersecurity concerns and the escalating frequency of identity theft and fraud have prompted businesses and governments to invest heavily in advanced digital identity solutions. These solutions often involve biometric authentication, multi-factor authentication, and other sophisticated technologies to enhance security measures. As the volume of digital transactions and interactions continues to surge, the importance of reliable digital identity systems becomes paramount in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the integrity of online processes.

Thirdly, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing integration of technologies like blockchain in digital identity solutions contribute to the market's growth. The need for seamless and secure interactions among interconnected devices, combined with the desire for user-friendly yet robust identity verification, propels innovation in the digital identity space. Governments and businesses worldwide are recognizing the potential benefits of a standardized and interoperable digital identity framework, further accelerating the market's expansion as they strive to meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected and digital world.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:



Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:



Detailed segmentation based on end user, organization size, solutions, authentication type, and deployment mode. Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:



Profiling of major players in the digital identity market. Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:



Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years. Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

According to the report, the Digital Identity Market is entering a transformative phase, driven by technological breakthroughs and the growing need for secure online interactions. As businesses and individuals alike recognize the importance of robust identity verification, the market is primed for substantial growth. Companies that invest in cutting-edge digital identity solutions stand to benefit from the evolving landscape, providing secure and frictionless experiences for their users.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by End User



BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Information Technology

Energy and Utility Others

Segmentation 2: by Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Segmentation 3: by Solutions



Biometrics Non-biometrics

Segmentation 4: by Authentication Type



Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication

Segmentation 5: by Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premises

Segmentation 6: by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

Key Questions Answered:



What are the main factors driving the demand for global digital identity market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global digital identity market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in digital identity industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the digital identity market in terms of growth potential?

Which end user, organization size, solutions, authentication type, deployment mode segments is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)? Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the global digital identity market?

Companies Mentioned in the Report:



Auth0, Inc.

Daon, Inc.

ForgeRock, Inc.

IBM Corporation

IDEMIA

Imageware

Jumio Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Onfido Ltd.

Signicat AS

TELUS

Tessi Thales Group

