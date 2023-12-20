Ticketcity Is Ranked #1 Ticket Company In America For The 2Nd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TicketCity, Back-to-Back Best in Customer Service

TicketCity Extends #1 Customer Service Reign, Securing Back-to-Back Wins in Newsweek's Rankings of Best Customer Service

AUSTIN, TX, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TicketCity, who connects millions of fans with tickets to their favorite events, is once again the best in the country.

Newsweek bestowed their prestigious America's Best Customer Service Awards on TicketCity for the second consecutive year. This year, TicketCity not only retained its #1 ranking among Secondary Ticket Marketplaces, but also climbed to the #1 ranking in the overall“Ticketing" category.

TicketCity being ranked again as America's Best Customer Service speaks volumes about the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. TicketCity scored the highest in the field by excelling with customers in key areas like Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility.

"Being ranked #1 in the ticket industry for the second time shows our team's dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Randy Cohen, Chief Energizing Officer at TicketCity. "We're incredibly proud to be achieving this level of success even after 33 years in business. We are deeply grateful to our customers for trusting us with their live event needs."

TicketCity's customer-centric approach has propelled it to the forefront of the ticket industry, where it has been a mainstay for three decades. By prioritizing great service, reliability, and ease of use, TicketCity has redefined the fan experience, ensuring access to unforgettable events with seamless ticket transactions.

Newsweek's recognition of TicketCity as the best in the ticketing industry demonstrates the staying power of a great business. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, one thing remains constant: its unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations. Newsweek and Statista Inc. conduct this independent survey, drawing insights from over 30,000 U.S. customers.

About TicketCity

TicketCity is a leading online marketplace connecting millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year. The company strives to provide a secure and convenient platform for fans to find and purchase tickets to their favorite events, while offering sellers a reliable and efficient way to reach a broad audience. TicketCity's commitment to customer service has been recognized by Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service Awards in back-to-back years.

About the Award

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2024 America's Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

The America's Best Customer Service 2024 title recognizes companies that value its customers and provide excellent customer service. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected, and the survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover, or market share. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility.

TicketCity PR

TicketCity

+1 512-721-1100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube