Soccer Stars Is Bringing Its Educational Youth Soccer Program To Omaha, NE

Soccer Stars , the leading youth soccer brand educating kids ages 1-12+ about the fundamentals of soccer, is thrilled to announce its entering the market and will now be offering its unique and innovative curriculum in Omaha with its various classes and camps. Local franchise owner, Jason Moore is excited to bring Soccer Stars to their community and provide children the opportunity to develop a love and passion for the world's most popular sport. Soccer Stars is a part of

Youth Athletes United , a multi-sport brand portfolio empowering kids and communities through their sports franchises.

"I am thrilled to be bringing Soccer Stars to my home community in Omaha and be a part of a brand that not only focuses on teaching soccer skills but also instills important life lessons," said local Soccer Stars Owner Jason Moore. "Soccer Stars' unique curriculum and commitment to fostering confidence and teamwork align perfectly with our goal of creating a fun-filled and educational environment that will allow kids to thrive. I look forward to making a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes in Omaha through the power of soccer."



Soccer Stars' goal is to teach soccer skills in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment with its philosophy to use soccer to nurture, build self-confidence and develop teamwork in every class and camp. Backed by 20 years of experience, Soccer Stars offers a unique, age-specific curriculum that aims to improve athletic abilities and develop socialization skills. Children of any age or physical ability have a place that fits their needs by providing them an outlet to learn, be active, socialize and have fun.

"We are so excited to be expanding the Soccer Stars brand to Omaha and providing positive first-sport experiences for children in the community," said Adam Geisler, the Co-Founder and CEO of Youth Athletes United. "The sport of soccer teaches many life lessons such as dedication, teamwork and good sportsmanship. Having Jason at the helm leading our brand in the area, we are ready to provide enriching and impactful programs for families and partners in the community."

By joining the Youth Athletes United family, franchise owners gain access to a proven business model that has consistently delivered impressive results. The franchise's dedication to delivering top-notch sports programs has earned it a loyal customer base and established it as a trusted brand within the industry. With its strong momentum and continued expansion, Youth Athletes United is poised for even greater success in the future, and remains committed to maintaining its high standards of quality providing transformative first-sport experiences for kids.



Youth Athletes United looks forward to continuing its impressive growth in the coming quarter by adding additional franchisees across its youth sports platform. For more information regarding the Youth Athletes United brands and franchising opportunities, visit

.



About Soccer Stars

For over 20 years, Soccer Stars has delivered a best-in-class, age-specific curriculum, designed by soccer and early childhood development experts, that teaches both fundamentals and life skills. Certified coaches lead weekly classes and camps with low kid-to-coach ratios so that every child gets individual attention and can progress at their own pace. Programs are available for children ages 1-12+ of all experience levels, with a player pathway that includes Parent & Me, FUNdamentals, and Advanced Development. Private Groups and Birthday Parties are also available. To learn more, visit

.

About Youth Athletes United

Established youth educational sports brands Amazing Athletes, Soccer Stars, and TGA (Tennis, Golf & Athletics) come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 20+ years of success for each individual brand, a total 270+ units, and 250,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United is helping to shape the next generation of champions both on and off the field. Focused on promoting physical literacy, mental toughness, and character development, Youth Athletes United is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of young players from all backgrounds and skill levels with an innovative and dynamic player pathway for children ages 1-14+. To learn more about the leading mobile youth sports franchise platform, Youth Athletes United, and their territory opportunities, visit

.

