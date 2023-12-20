(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The latest comprehensive research report on the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market is now available, offering a detailed global and regional analysis for the period stretching from 2023 to 2033. This in-depth study highlights the surge in market growth, attributing it to the automotive industry's accelerated demand for lightweight yet strong materials.

The integration of carbon thermoplastics in vehicle manufacturing has rapidly become a core focus as industries strive for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions . Known for their remarkable strength-to-weight ratio and adaptability in design, carbon thermoplastics are increasingly replacing conventional metal constituents across various automotive segments.

In response to stringent regulatory mandates targeting carbon emission reductions, the automotive sector is evolving, with a clear shift towards materials that can provide significant weight savings without compromising the structural integrity or safety protocols of vehicles. The transition is particularly noteworthy within the burgeoning electric vehicle market, where the benefits of lightweight materials significantly influence battery range and operational performance.

Market Dynamics and Growth Potential



The industry's progression and technological adaptation

The impact of global emissions policies on material selection in automotive design and manufacturing Analysis of the role of carbon thermoplastics in electric vehicles and their contribution to energy efficiency and performance

The comprehensive report segments the market into key categories based on application - from exterior and interior components to chassis and powertrain elements - and resin type, including polyamide, polypropylene, polyphenylene sulfide, among others. A systematic segmentation further provides insights into regional landscapes covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Offering a clear, informed perspective, the report addresses critical questions pertaining to the driving factors of demand, the competitive strategies adopted by industry leaders, and the future expectations of the automotive carbon thermoplastic industry. It also identifies key growth sectors and evaluates regional market leaders, forecasting their performance and dominance through to the year 2033.

With the automotive industry at a pivotal point of transformation, this report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders, manufacturers, and investors looking to understand the dynamics of the automotive carbon thermoplastic market. It provides an expert analysis of current trends and future growth prospects, equipping industry professionals with the knowledge to make strategic decisions that align with evolving market conditions.

The report is a beacon for those seeking to navigate the complexities of market forces while carving out sustainable pathways in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Stay informed on the future trajectory of the automotive carbon thermoplastic market and discover the integral roles and potential of various segments and regional markets within this field.

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Major Developments and Ongoing Projects

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Applications

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market - by Application

3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market - by Resin Type

4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.3 Other Key Market Participants

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Avient Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Complam Material Co. Ltd.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Ensinger

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Quickstep Holding Limited

SABIC

SGL Group-The Carbon Company

Teijin Ltd. Tencate

