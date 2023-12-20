The microcarriers market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to rising investments in cell & gene therapy research and growing technological advancements in single-use technologies.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share by product in 2022.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of products in the global microcarriers market in 2022. Various factors such as the booming biopharmaceutical sector, growing investments, and government funding for the advancement of technologies are driving the demand for consumables in the microcarriers market. Additionally, the rising demand for high-quality reagents and media for cell therapies is promoting the growth of this market. Furthermore, the market share of the consumables market is expected to grow simultaneously with the growing cell-based research activities.

The Asia Pacific region is growing in the microcarriers market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Various factors including the growing adoption of advanced technologies and the booming healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the microcarriers market in the region. The rising investments and geographic expansion of microcarriers by prominent players are promoting the growth of the microcarriers market. For instance, in December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened an 860,000 square-foot facility in Hangzhou, China, which is the company's first single-use manufacturing site in the Asia-Pacific region. The facility offers clinical and commercial drug substance and drug product capabilities, housing Thermo Fisher's HyPerforma single-use bioreactors and associated single-use equipment to a 2,000 L scale, catering to the demand for biologics production capabilities from customers in the region.

