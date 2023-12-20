Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions Including The Transition To A Board Of Directors

Saint-Herblain (France), December 20, 2023 –Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that its shareholders approved the resolutions recommended by the Management Board at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 20, 2023. These included the immediate transition from the Company's two-tier governance model to a one-tier model led by a Board of Directors.

During a constitutional post-EGM meeting, Valneva's former Supervisory Board member Anne-Marie Graffin was elected as Chair of the Company's new Board of Directors. Ms. Graffin is Vice Chair of Nanobiotix's Supervisory Board, member of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Board of Directors and member of Vetoquinol S.A Board of Directors. She has over 20 years of experience in life sciences and was an Executive Committee member at Sanofi Pasteur MSD.

In the same meeting, Thomas Lingelbach was re-appointed as Chief Executive Officer under the new governance model. Mr. Lingelbach will also serve on the Company's new Board of Directors.

Other members appointed to the Board of Directors included members of the former Supervisory Board: James Sulat, Dr. Kathrin Jansen, Bpifrance Participations (represented by Maïlys Ferrère) and James Connolly. The Company intends to propose additional Board of Directors members to its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2024.

As previously announced1, Valneva also established an Executive Committee which will be comprised of members of the former Management Board including Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer), Peter Bühler (Chief Financial Officer), Franck Grimaud (Chief Business Officer), Dr. Juan Carlos Jaramillo (Chief Medical Officer), Dipal Patel (Chief Commercial Officer), Frederic Jacotot (General Counsel), as well as Vincent Dequenne (Chief Operating Officer). The Company plans to add a Chief People Officer and a Chief Scientific Officer to its Executive Committee in due course.

Anne-Marie Graffin, Chair of Valneva ́s Board of Directors, commented,“I would like to thank all departing Supervisory Board members for their contributions and the newly elected Board of Directors members for their trust. Together with my fellow Board members, and the management team, we look forward to delivering on the Company's ambition and growth trajectory in the interest of all our stakeholders.”

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva , commented,“I would like to express my sincere congratulations to Anne-Marie Graffin for her appointment as Chair of Valneva's new Board of Directors. We are looking forward to the new governance setting which is expected to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's leadership.”

