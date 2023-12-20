Xpertpatient Unveils A Patient-Centric Media Program Helping Cancer Hospitals Better Engage Their Local Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Cancer Hospital Sponsorship View

XpertPatient now enables cancer centers to broaden community reach while empowering families new to cancer to make more informed healthcare decisions

- Risa Arin, Founder & CEO XpertPatientCHATHAM , NEW JERSEY, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of XpertPatient's "Best Cancer Hospital" experience, the award-winning site now offers leading cancer hospitals an innovative opportunity to increase cancer community reach and engagement.“Programmatic sponsorships are no longer enough. While important awareness builders in the health media sphere, to drive real consideration it is critical to intersect patients while they are in“research mode"; looking to understand what they have and what their potential treatment options are, says Risa Arin, Founder and CEO of XpertPatient.Unlike other hospital media opportunities, the XpertPatient team strongly encourages sponsoring cancer centers to deploy traditional banners as well as integrate existing community tools and resources along the unique journey-based site experience.Through this initiative, XpertPatient is enabling cancer centers to broaden their community outreach while empowering patients and their families to make informed decisions about their healthcare. Patient and caregiver designed, the tool delivers easy access to information about the nearest National Cancer Institute-designated (NCI-designated) Cancer Centers and other renowned cancer hospitals including the ability to find accepted insurance plans, and schedule appointments.XpertPatient's Best Cancer Hospital announcement also highlights the crucial role that cancer hospital selection plays in patient outcomes and long-term survival rates, as evidenced by recent studies*. Receiving care at one of the best cancer hospitals is often life-changing, especially for a complex cancer diagnosis but approximately 85% of cancer patients in the US still receive care in a community setting* not knowing there are differences or free transportation services available if needed.“It is so important for patients and their caregivers to understand that there are different types of cancer hospitals in the United States and the difference that traveling to a larger center can potentially make.” This type of knowledge equips families with the necessary information to make well-informed decisions about the most suitable care centers for their specific needs. Only with all the facts in front of them can a family be prepared to make a care-center decision,” says Risa."References:*#:~:text=Adjusted%20long%2Dterm%20survival%20following,001 ).**#:~:text=Approximately%2085%25%20of%20cancer%20patients,most%20clinical%20trials%20take%20place .

Faith Brewitt

XpertPatient LLC

+1 603-686-0913

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn