Aries Announces a Record Year Across All Client Activity Metrics

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Last year Aries , a retail trading platform on a mission to democratize the market, announced the launch of its brand new, user-friendly mobile trading platforms that make trading stocks, crypto, options, futures, and indexes seamless and easy.This year has been an extraordinary year of expansion, Aries is proudly announcing its record growth in 2023 across all metrics:. Average Account Size. Average Session Time. Total Equity Trades (Per funded accounts). Average Trade Size. Options Trades (Per funded accounts)In 124 countries Aries is the exclusive commission-free trading platform.Founded with the vision to democratize the market, Aries has revolutionized the trading experience with its state-of-the-art trading platforms. These platforms, tailored for seamless trading in stocks, crypto, options, futures, and indexes, cater to the needs of both novice and experienced traders, ensuring an easy and efficient trading journey.In September of 2023, Aries opened its exclusive Venture Capital & Accredited investor-filled cap table to the public on StartEngine . Today it is the most momentum offering on the largest crowdfunding site in the United States. This demonstrates the trust, loyalty, and support of its user base, underscoring the profound belief in the Aries mission and potential.Reda Falih, CEO of Aries, shares his insights:“Our focus has always been on providing a streamlined trading experience. This year, we've seen a surge in activity across all our tracked metrics, grounded in our core values of leveling the playing field for retail investors. We are ecstatic to have hundreds of our clients own a piece of our future and growth.”About AriesAries is a commission-free trading platform available in over 127 countries. Built by retail traders, the platform has perfected the art of trade execution without compromising on the quality of experience and usability. A team of experienced traders and developers joined forces to create a platform that overcomes all the issues of the modern-day retail trader. The journey began back in 2020. Today, Aries is available on IOS, Android, and the Web for clients to trade Stocks, Options, Futures, Index Options, & IPOs.

