Sofema Aviation Services And Sofema Online: A Comprehensive Resource For Aviation Regulatory Training


SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online (SOL), renowned providers in the aviation training sector, collectively provide over 1,000 aviation regulatory and vocational courses. With a rich history since 2008, SAS specializes in a wide range of regulatory training courses. Initially starting with EASA Regulations today Sofema Aviation Services delivers regulatory training to cover the following jurisdictions:

- European Aviation Safety Agency – EASA
- Federal Aviation Administration – FAA
- United Arab Emirates – UAE – GCAA
- Saudi Arabia – GACA
- Bahrain – CAA
- Overseas Territories Aviation Regulations – OTAR

Leveraging both online and in-person formats, Sofema caters to the evolving needs of aviation professionals worldwide. The training courses are designed by industry experts, ensuring practical knowledge and skill development essential for career advancement in the aviation sector. In 2023 alone, Sofema's dedication to quality education and vocational competence has garnered over 30,000 satisfied learners.

Sofema's commitment to accessible and competitively priced education is evident in its expansive course variety and flexible learning options. Whether it's enhancing existing skills or exploring new career paths, Sofema's training portfolio serves as a comprehensive resource for aviation professionals seeking growth and excellence.

The latest delivered classroom and webinar training sessions include:
> Delegates from Joramco completed the EASA Part 145 Production Planning course
> Delegates from ASG Sky Catering completed the Aircraft Servicing, Cleaning, and Detailing training
> Two courses related to EASA Part 145 & CAMO were successfully delivered to delegates from the Estonian Police and Border Guard Aviation Group

Search