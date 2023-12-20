Pulmonary Embolism Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pulmonary Embolism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pulmonary Embolism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Pulmonary Embolism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pulmonary embolism market size is predicted to reach the pulmonary embolism market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.81 billion in 2023 to $2.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to anticoagulant therapies, research and clinical trials, pulmonary embolism awareness, vte prophylaxis pulmonary embolism market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth in the pulmonary embolism market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest pulmonary embolism market share. Major players in the pulmonary embolism market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck And Co., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A..

Pulmonary Embolism Market Segments

.By Treatment: Medications, Mechanical Devices, Other Treatments

.By Diagnosis: Chest X-Ray, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography Scan, Pulmonary Angiography, Venography, Venous Ultrasound, D-Dimer Test, Other Diagnosis

.By Symptoms: Shortness Of Breath, Chest Pain, Cough, Irregular Heartbeat, Dizziness, Fever, Cyanosis, Other Symptoms

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

.By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global pulmonary embolism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in the pulmonary artery, which transports blood from the heart to the lungs. It causes the clot of blood that has gone to the lungs from another area of the body, most commonly the legs, which causes blockage. The symptoms of pulmonary embolism might range from abrupt shortness of breath to chest pain, coughing up blood or bloody mucus and others, depending on the severity of the clot.

Read More On The Pulmonary Embolism Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pulmonary Embolism Market Characteristics

3. Pulmonary Embolism Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pulmonary Embolism Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pulmonary Embolism Market Size And Growth

......

27. Pulmonary Embolism Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pulmonary Embolism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Global Market Report 2023



Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023



Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Automotive Heads-Up Display Market Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast To 2032