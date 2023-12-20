(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sally Falkow CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing and PR skills are undergoing a transformative shift, as businesses recognize how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can streamline work, enhance creativity, and drive results. According to the Bain Report, The Talent Implications of Generative AI , AI will change how work gets done and, as a result, there will be high demand for the talent and skills necessary to make it happen. Meritus Media Inc, a leading digital PR agency, predicts an increasing demand for marketing and PR personnel who know how to use and leverage AI integration in marketing and public relations (PR) tasks.Key AI Statistics:35% of businesses have adopted AI.85.1% of AI users use the technology for article writing and content creation.By 2025, AI might eliminate 85 million jobs but create 97 million new ones.(Source: AuthorityHacker)Going into 2024, there is likely to be an unprecedented surge in AI adoption within marketing and PR as the power of AI's potential to revolutionize communication strategies, enhance audience targeting, and optimize campaign performance is recognized..The Need for Skills Evolution:This transformative shift underscores the necessity for marketing and PR practitioners to equip themselves with the skills required to harness the full potential of AI. Professionals in these fields must stay abreast of the latest developments and understand how AI tools can be effectively integrated into their workflows to gain a competitive edge.Sally Falkow, an award-winning thought leader in the field of technology and PR, explores the benefits of incorporating AI in communication strategies in her insightful article titled "From Pixels to Prose: How Writing Prompts Enhance the Abilities of Generative AI." The article serves as a valuable resource for those looking to understand the practical applications of AI in writing and content creation.About Meritus Media Inc:Meritus Media Inc is a forward-thinking digital PR agency dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and strategic communication, Meritus Media Inc is at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive impactful results for its clients.

