Elizabeth Gibson Dunn Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Affiliates As A Guest On Break Through With Lisa Nichols

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Certified life coach and trainer, Elizabeth Gibson Dunn was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Gibson Dunn is on a mission to empower women who are ready, willing, and able to turn their trauma into their triumph. To that end, Elizabeth is first undergoing her own personal transformation while earning a dual certification as a life coach and group facilitator through Martha Beck's Wayfinder Life Coach Training Program and Lisa Nichols' Certified Transformational Trainer Program.

Prior to embarking on her calling, Gibson Dunn has been guiding numerous families & individuals in both the purchase & selling of their dream homes and/or investment properties in her role as a bilingual Realtor for the past 8 plus years.

Elizabeth is also honored & humbled to have served over 20,000 adult & pediatric clients in her clinical consultant & management roles for 23+yrs as a bilingual Dietitian.

“I'm excited about the 'Break Through with Lisa Nichols!' TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show's host.“With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

