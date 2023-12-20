'Bengal CID Harassing Me': Lawyer-Husband Of Calcutta HC Judge Complains To President, PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) A senior Calcutta High Court counsel, who is also the husband of Justice Amrita Sinha of the court, on Wednesday complained to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state police's CID was putting pressure on him to make statements against his wife.

Pratap Chandra Dey has also forwarded the same complaint to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, Dey had filed a similar complaint with the bar association.

Dey accused the CID of summoning him as a witness in a case and thereafter putting pressure on him to give statements against his wife.

Important cases relating to the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, specially the one related to the assets and properties of the directors of a corporate entity, whose name surfaced in the course of central agency investigation in the school job case, are being currently heard by the bench of Justice Sinha.

Dey claimed that he had been summoned by the CID sleuths twice and in the last occasion, was kept waiting at the CID office for over nine hours.

It is learnt that that Dey has not honoured CID's direction to submit his mobile phone and instead gave a counter letter to the agency.

Dey had also claimed that besides pressurising him to give statements against his wife, there were attempts to allure him with lucrative promises. There had been complaints from CID against Dey of non-cooperation in the investigation in the case which is being pursued following a directive of the Supreme Court.

