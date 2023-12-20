Remote Asset Management Market Experiences Robust Growth: Comprehensive Global Industry Insights And Forecast (2018-2028)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Asset Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for remote asset management is undergoing transformative growth, driven by advanced technological integration and increased adoption across various industry verticals. As enterprises continue to capitalize on the benefits of internet of things (IoT) and digital innovation, the market is poised to witness persistent expansion over the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. This evolution is a direct response to the growing need for enhanced asset tracking, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities within the business landscape.

In a significant development that highlights the current trends and future projections within the industry, a comprehensive analysis of the global remote asset management market has been released, offering valuable insights into the size, share, and potential opportunities within this sector.

Key Growth Drivers:



The proliferation of IoT devices in supply chains and the push towards Industry 4.0 (I4.0) are major factors propelling the market growth, offering organizations unprecedented visibility and control over their assets.

Integration of cutting-edge solutions involving AI and machine learning has enabled businesses to optimize operations and improve asset utilization while identifying trends and insights for informed decision-making.

Innovations in cloud computing and enhanced internet connectivity, along with increased ICT expenditure, are fueling market dynamics, emphasizing the need for reliable and secure remote asset management solutions. Embracing predictive maintenance practices is contributing significantly to the adoption of remote asset management systems, affording businesses the ability to predict equipment failures and manage downtimes effectively.

Market Trends and Opportunities:



Fixed and mobile asset management systems are experiencing a surge in demand, with organizations seeking to enhance asset safety and management whether on-premise or in transit.

The transition towards cloud-based remote asset management solutions is revolutionizing how enterprises approach IT costs, resilience, scalability, and asset lifecycle management. Applications spread across healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and energy & utilities, among others, reflect the market's broadening appeal and value proposition.

The market study emphasizes the importance of end-to-end asset management, particularly in an era where remote work and digital operations have become the norm. Companies are increasingly looking for robust platforms that can offer insights into asset performance management (APM), condition monitoring, and preventive maintenance.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Siemens Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

