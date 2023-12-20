LC Rheumatology Owensboro KY Welcomes New Physician, Dr. David Brey, To Practice With Appointments Starting January 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. David Brey, Rheumatologist at LCR Owensboro

LCR Team

Map of LC Rheumatology Locations

LC Rheumatology Care Centers for Auto-Immune and Rheumatologic Disorders

Dr. Brey will begin seeing patients with auto-immune and rheumatologic disorders at Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center Owensboro in January 2024.

OWENSBORO, KY, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Cumberland Rheumatology is a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune care center that has been serving the citizens of Kentucky for many years with dedicated and specialized doctors and staff. Starting in January 2024, they will be welcoming Dr. David Brey to the team.Dr. Brey joins the LC Rheumatology team with an experienced background in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, and he is board-certified in both. After completing his B.S. at Western Kentucky University, Dr. Brey graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2003. He stayed in the Louisville medical community for his Internal Medicine residency, which was completed at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospital, and then completed his Rheumatology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.During his time as a resident, Dr. Brey was appointed Chief Medical Resident in 2006-2007, and in the 13 years of hospital-based practice, also received the President's Award for Dedication of Service and Quality of Care for his patients.Dr. Brey will begin seeing patients at LC Rheumatology, Owensboro Office in January of 2024. You can schedule an appointment on LC Rheumatology's website or by texting the number 270-201-7291.ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGYLC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a care company that specializes in rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can find an office in:- Bowling Green, KY- London, KY- Owensboro, KY- Somerset, KY- New Albany, IN- COMING SOON: Lexington, KYIn addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:- Rheumatoid Arthritis- Psoriatic Arthritis- Ankylosing Spondylitis- Osteoarthritis- Lupus- Gout- Scleroderma- Vasculitis- Fibromyalgia- Osteoporosis- Sjӧrgen's Syndrome- PolymyositisIf you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.CONTACT:OWENSBORO:3400 New Hartford Road,Owensboro, KY 42303Phone Number: (270) 310-8015Fax: (270) 310-8115Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-4pmBOWLING GREEN:340 New Towne DrBowling Green, KY 42103Phone Number: (270) 257-4217Fax: (270) 257-4040Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pmLONDON:1675 South Main StLondon, KY 40741Phone Number: (606) 266-8266Fax: (606) 266-8300Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm | Friday 8am-12pmNEW ALBANY:3897 Charlestown RoadNew Albany, IN 47150Phone Number: (502) 495-3665Fax: (502) 874-5536Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pmSOMERSET:26 Oxford WaySomerset, KY 42503Phone Number: (606) 802-2300Fax: (606) 802-2400Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm | Friday 8am-12pm

Matt Rogers

LC Rheumatology

+1 270-310-8015

email us here