LC Rheumatology Owensboro KY Welcomes New Physician, Dr. David Brey, To Practice With Appointments Starting January 2024

Dr. David Brey, Rheumatologist at LCR Owensboro
LCR Team
Map of LC Rheumatology Locations
LC Rheumatology Care Centers for Auto-Immune and Rheumatologic Disorders
Dr. Brey will begin seeing patients with auto-immune and rheumatologic disorders at Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center Owensboro in January 2024.
OWENSBORO, KY, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Cumberland Rheumatology is a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune care center that has been serving the citizens of Kentucky for many years with dedicated and specialized doctors and staff. Starting in January 2024, they will be welcoming Dr. David Brey to the team.
Dr. Brey joins the LC Rheumatology team with an experienced background in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, and he is board-certified in both. After completing his B.S. at Western Kentucky University, Dr. Brey graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 2003. He stayed in the Louisville medical community for his Internal Medicine residency, which was completed at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospital, and then completed his Rheumatology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
During his time as a resident, Dr. Brey was appointed Chief Medical Resident in 2006-2007, and in the 13 years of hospital-based practice, also received the President's Award for Dedication of Service and Quality of Care for his patients.
Dr. Brey will begin seeing patients at LC Rheumatology, Owensboro Office in January of 2024. You can schedule an appointment on LC Rheumatology's website or by texting the number 270-201-7291.
ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGY
LC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a care company that specializes in rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can find an office in:
- Bowling Green, KY
- London, KY
- Owensboro, KY
- Somerset, KY
- New Albany, IN
- COMING SOON: Lexington, KY
In addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriatic Arthritis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Osteoarthritis
- Lupus
- Gout
- Scleroderma
- Vasculitis
- Fibromyalgia
- Osteoporosis
- Sjӧrgen's Syndrome
- Polymyositis
If you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.
CONTACT:
OWENSBORO:
3400 New Hartford Road,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone Number: (270) 310-8015
Fax: (270) 310-8115
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
BOWLING GREEN:
340 New Towne Dr
Bowling Green, KY 42103
Phone Number: (270) 257-4217
Fax: (270) 257-4040
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm
LONDON:
1675 South Main St
London, KY 40741
Phone Number: (606) 266-8266
Fax: (606) 266-8300
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm | Friday 8am-12pm
NEW ALBANY:
3897 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Phone Number: (502) 495-3665
Fax: (502) 874-5536
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm
SOMERSET:
26 Oxford Way
Somerset, KY 42503
Phone Number: (606) 802-2300
Fax: (606) 802-2400
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm | Friday 8am-12pm
Matt Rogers
LC Rheumatology
+1 270-310-8015
email us here
