Catholic Charities Atlanta's Christmas Connections Program Provides Christmas Hope For Over 4,000 Individuals In Need

This year, CCA's Christmas Connections program donated Christmas gifts to 939 families (4,067 individuals).

- Tom Bickes, who has been integral in making this program a successSMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA), a non-profit organization that provides supportive services for families to achieve self-sufficiency, is proud to announce the 2023 Christmas Connections a success. For over 30 years, CCA has provided Christmas gifts to families and individuals in need in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. This year, CCA's Christmas Connections program donated Christmas gifts to 939 families (4,067 individuals).Community volunteers and parishioners from Saint Joseph, Saint Peter Chanel, Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Saint Brigid Catholic Church, and the Cathedral of Christ the King purchased and help distribute items from wish lists from each family. Each child receives three items and adults receive one gift. Each household also receives a gift card or household supplies.Ways to support Christmas Connections include donating gifts, coordinating parish donations and client wish lists, as well as loading, sorting and delivering the thousands of gifts to the clients.

