Hiddenlayer Partners With CVE Program As A Numbering Authority To Secure AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Underscoring commitment to elevating Security for AI standards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

HiddenLayer , the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, proudly announces its partnership with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) , reinforcing our commitment to enhancing AI system security.

HiddenLayer Partners with CVE Program as Numbering Authority to Secure AI

Continue Reading

HiddenLayer joins over 300 organizations across 37 countries, authorized by the CVE Program to assign CVE IDs to vulnerabilities within their specific scopes, enabling the efficient collaboration of multiple parties to address known AI security risks.

Each CNA has a specific Scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing. HiddenLayer is now authorized to assign CVEs to new zero-day vulnerabilities in both third-party software that does not fall under the scope of another CNA, and within their own products. This enables HiddenLayer in its mission to help protect the world's most valuable technology, Artificial Intelligence.

"Being acknowledged as a CNA underscores HiddenLayer's dedication and responsibility towards enhancing security for AI," said Tom Bonner, VP of Research of HiddenLayer. "With the recent proliferation of machine learning and artificial intelligence, it is imperative that organizations have a complete awareness of the risks posed by insecure libraries, applications, and services. By researching and reporting vulnerabilities in critical ML and AI systems, HiddenLayer is underlining our commitment to help advance the security posture for the entire industry."

The CVE Program, sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aims to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The CVE Program is community-driven and is steered by an international board of industry, academic, and government representatives.

HiddenLayer offers a comprehensive suite of products through its AISec Platform to safeguard AI models from adversarial attacks, vulnerabilities, and malicious code injections. In addition, HiddenLayer collaborates with clients, providing consulting services leveraging deep domain expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, reverse engineering, and threat research.

HiddenLayer's Adversarial Machine Learning (AdvML) experts empower cybersecurity teams and data scientists with knowledge, insight, and tools to integrate security into the MLOps Pipeline, understand the latest adversarial AI tactics and countermeasures, map the current AI threat landscape, develop high-impact attack scenarios, validate AI environments, and implement operational security controls that satisfy both data science and security teams' needs.

About the CVE Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.



About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas. For additional information, including product updates and the latest research reports, visit .

Contact

Kristen Tarlecki

VP of Marketing, HiddenLayer

[email protected]

SOURCE HiddenLayer