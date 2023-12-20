Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecasts 2024-2030 - Recognition Of Subcutaneous Icds Drives Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by NYHA Class, End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Product Type, Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market size is projected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to various factors, including advancements in product technology, the increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest, growing public awareness about cardiac health, and supportive policies by governments and healthcare organizations. These factors collectively drive the demand for cardioverter defibrillators and contribute to the overall market expansion.



The global demand for cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRT-Ds) and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) is fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other heart ailments. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) remains a significant cause of mortality, with a rising incidence and associated risk factors. Heart failure contributes significantly to global health challenges and drives the need for CRT-Ds and defibrillators. In addition, the prevalence of abnormal heart rhythms, especially in older adults and individuals with coronary artery disease (CAD), further boosts the demand for ICDs. These factors highlight the growing importance of CRT-Ds and ICDs in addressing cardiovascular conditions and improving patient outcomes.

The ICD market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of elective surgeries and the focus on COVID-19 patients affected the market during the first quarter of 2020. However, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth, including remote monitoring for patients with arrhythmias. Guidelines released by the Heart Rhythm Society emphasized limiting in-person visits and promoting remote care. Biotronik capitalized on this trend by promoting its implantable CRM devices with home monitoring technology. Despite the growth in cardiovascular remote monitoring, limited reimbursement in specific regions including some EU countries hindered the overall market expansion. Approximately 13 surveyed countries still do not provide reimbursement for remote technologies in the context of heart failure management.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the ICD market is classified into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator segments (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 89.83%.

Based on type, the ICD market is classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and biventricular devices segments. The biventricular devices segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 44.33%.

Based on NYHA Class, the market is classified into NYHA Class II and NYHA Class III. The NYHA Class II segment dominated the market with a 67.72% share in 2023 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the ICD market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 86.67% in 2023 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In terms of region, the North America dominated the global market and accounted for 41.4% of the total market share in 2023. North America has a well-developed, advanced healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Abbott

Medtronic

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

MicroPort Scientific LivaNova

