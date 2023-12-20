Pixalate Releases Q3 2023 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks For Desktop & Mobile Web: 12% Global Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate On Desktop Web

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research into global invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in open programmatic website advertising reveals a 25% IVT rate on desktop web traffic on Firefox browsers, compared to 9% on Safari

LONDON, UK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2023 Desktop & Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on desktop, mobile and tablet websites as of Q3 2023.

The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across desktop and mobile web browsers by global region and country and mobile and tablet devices.

Key Findings:

Open Programmatic Advertising on Desktop Web



12% desktop web IVT rate in Q3 2023

Firefox Browser (25%) had the highest IVT rate in Q3 2023 among top 5 desktop web browsers

APAC (15%) reported the highest desktop IVT rate among all global regions Traffic from India (32%) reported the highest desktop web IVT rate for any country

Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile & Tablet Web



10% global mobile & tablet web IVT rate in Q3 2023

Xiaomi mobile devices deemed most vulnerable for mobile web IVT ( 17%)

LATAM (13%) reported the highest mobile web IVT rate among all global regions U.S. and UK among lowest mobile web IVT rates at 9% & 8%, respectively

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

