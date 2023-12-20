Butyric Acid Market Size To Surpass USD 578.3 Million By 2032

Ottawa, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butyric acid market size was valued at USD 374.2 million in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Asia Pacific led the market with the largest market share of 44% in 2022.



The butyric acid market is driven by the growing demand from the food & beverage industry, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, growing awareness regarding health benefits and growing investment. Additionally, the growing product launch in the industry drives the market growth.

Bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates and dietary fiber produces butyric, also known as butanoic, acid, a colorless carboxylic acid. Vegetable oils, dairy products, cheese, and butter all contain it. It may also be produced industrially as a precursor to make other types of biofuels by fermenting starch or sugar in a solution of putrefying cheese and calcium carbonate. It is produced chemically using petroleum-based feedstocks. It demonstrates several beneficial attributes, including low greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

These factors contribute to the wide range of sectors that use butyric acid, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, animal feed , and perfume products. The increasing collaboration is expected to propel the market expansion during the projected period. For instance, in March 2022, METEX NØÞVISTA and ALINOVA announced a partnership for the French market launch of the country's first 100% bio-based butyric acid for animal feed. Through this collaboration, ALINOVA will be able to better serve its customers' demands for natural and sustainable components by expanding the range of technological, performance-enhancing products in its portfolio.

Key Insights:



The synthetic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The animal feed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The sodium butyrate segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period.



Highlights of the Butyric Acid Market:

Product Insights

The synthetic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The expanding use of synthetic butyric acid in China and India, two APAC nations, is the main driver of this segment's growth. Considered to be the main ingredient in animal feed, particularly for pigs and poultry, is synthetic butyric acid. Furthermore, butyric acid may be produced using inexpensive and effective fermentation procedures, which will make it a desirable raw material for a variety of businesses. As a consequence, this market has better development possibilities in the coming years.

Application Insights

The animal feed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Butyric acid will be used more often due to its health advantages and the sharp rise in demand for high-quality animal feed. Because feed makers are choosing tastes that are economical, healthful, and safe, there are now several butyric acid-based solutions available on the market. End-user consumers' growing health consciousness will lead to a rise in butyric acid demand, particularly in the meat sector. Improved digestibility and nutrient availability will also be major drivers of the animal feed business in the upcoming years.

Derivatives Insights

The sodium butyrate segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. Sodium butyrate is often used as a feed additive in animal nutrition. It has been found to have positive effects on gut health and can contribute to improved performance and feed efficiency in livestock. The demand for animal feed additives, including sodium butyrate, is influenced by the growth of the agriculture and livestock industries. Sodium butyrate is known for its beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal tract in poultry and livestock. It can enhance the development and function of the intestinal mucosa. The increasing focus on animal welfare and the need for sustainable and natural solutions in animal farming may drive the demand for sodium butyrate.

Regional Stance

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With butyric acid being used in animal feed, the Asia Pacific region is expected to become the world's largest market for the chemical due to the region's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Agro-based economies like India are predicted to hold a substantial market share during the projected period. The fast-growing end-use industries and the presence of several significant regional players are expected to support the growth of the Asia Pacific butyric acid market. Due to China's highly developed healthcare system and continuous investments made over the years to expand the food processing and chemical industries, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the worldwide market. The second-biggest pharmaceutical market in the world is found in China.

The country's ageing population, developing middle class, rising incomes, and growing urbanization are all contributing to the pharmaceutical market's rapid expansion. With approximately 5,000 producers, most of which are small or medium-sized enterprises, the government oversees a sizable and varied domestic drug industry. The pharmaceutical sector will probably employ butyric acid more frequently as a result of this. The food and beverage industry in China is growing quickly. China is home to more than 25% of the world's population and has one of the fastest-growing consumer marketplaces in the world, which greatly helps the food and beverage sector. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for butyric acid.

The market for butyric acid is growing at a notable rate in North America due to the region's changing lifestyles and rising consumption of processed foods. The increasing demand for meat products highlights the need for feed additives and animal feed. The region's feed sector is growing quickly because of the rising local demand for cattle. The demand for butyric acid is being driven by the increased requirement for animal feed products in the area. Because of the region's growing requirement for butyric acid as a result of increased consumption of packaged foods, the United States leads the North American region.

