New Memoir A BOY’S LIFE Recounts Lifetime Journey From Childhood To Adulthood

Charleston, SC, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New for readers looking for a treasure-trove of true-to-life stories, A Boy's Life recounts the journey of Terry Tario as he traversed from boyhood in Southern California to semi-retirement in Idaho.

Born to deaf parents in 1950, Terry Tario grew up in Redondo Beach. He spent his youth in the South Bay area of Southern California and his favorite pastimes included surfing, hot-rodding cars, racing dirt bikes, and envisioning a future of stardom as the next great actor or Elvis. Upon leaving high school, he dodged an education at UCLA by joining the Navy, where he ended up working with Marines, Army, and Seal Teams in Vietnam and Cambodia. After discharge, he led a successful career in the broadcast industry, but failed at two marriages due to multiple affairs. During that time, he raised an exceptional son and skied some of the world's most daunting mountains. A Boy's Life recounts Terry's seventy-year journey from the beaches of Southern California to where he has settled in the mountains of Idaho.

A Boy's Life offers memoir fans a compelling and eventful ride through a lifetime's stockpile of true stories. Overflowing with nostalgia, the book will hold special appeal for anyone who grew up in 1950s Southern California or anyone with an interest in the Navy.

A Boy's Life is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

About the Author:

Terry Tario was raised in Redondo Beach, California. Basking in the natural beauty of Southern California and hearing the siren call of Hollywood, Terry dreamed of stardom. Upon his graduation from high school, he joined the Navy and served for a time in S.E. Asia. He led a long and successful career in broadcasting. Now semi-retired, he resides in Idaho. A Boy's Life is his first book.

