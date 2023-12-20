Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Secures $3,000,000 Settlement In Deckhand's Back Injury Case

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , a leading maritime injury law firm, proudly announces a significant $3,000,000 settlement in a personal injury case involving a deckhand whose life was disrupted by a severe back injury. This achievement underscores the firm's commitment to securing justice for maritime workers facing the challenges inherent in their profession.

Maritime work is known for its demanding nature and potential hazards. In this case, the deckhand's back injury caused physical pain and significant disruptions to their daily life. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP recognizes the importance of holding accountable those responsible for negligence in maritime workplaces.

The $3,000,000 settlement represents a recognition of the pain, suffering, and challenges endured by the injured deckhand. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that individuals affected by maritime injuries receive the rightful restitution they deserve.

Matthew Shaffer, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , expressed the firm's dedication to advocating for maritime injury claims, stating, "Our goal is not just to secure settlements but to ensure that those who have suffered receive the compensation and acknowledgment they deserve. This $3,000,000 settlement is a testament to our commitment to fighting for the rights of maritime workers."

