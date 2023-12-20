EXPANSIA Selects Industry Leading Growth Executive, Angela Dupont, As Chief Growth Officer To Meet Growing Dod Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As a rapidly growing small business aiming to meet the Department of Defense's increasing need for digital delivery of national security solutions, EXPANSIA has brought on an industry-leading growth professional, Angela Dupont, as its new Chief Growth Officer. EXPANSIA leadership anticipates Dupont's extensive experience in growth strategy and execution will benefit in EXPANSIA's clients as it aims to accomplish its demands for digital solutions in the coming years. Dupont will be responsible for leading growth execution across all business areas in the EXPANSIA portfolio.For over 20 years, Dupont has been deeply integrated into large organizations delivering for their DoD clients. Before joining EXPANSIA, Dupont was the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center account manager for Leidos. She was responsible for driving growth and managing senior-level customer relationships across all AFLCMC PEOs and programs, working as the key interface between the government program leadership and the Leidos program execution, business development, and corporate teams. Dupont has also worked for SAIC and Alion, where she increased overall company growth, maintained client relations, and managed business development activities across all locations and levels of the United States Air Force.AJ Jarnagin, CEO and Founding Partner of EXPANSIA said he anticipates Dupont will be a strategic resource to EXPANSIA's success in the coming years, given her extensive experience.“I've known Angela for many years, and have seen the impact her talents, skills, and passion have had on the organizations she's represented,” Jarnagin said.“She has a track record of ensuring the organizations she represents are focused on client-first delivery, and she's a true patriot who knows how to win. I'm humbled and so grateful to have Angela joining us as a partner, and our new Chief Growth Officer.”“It is an honor to be partnered with this incredible team,” Dupont said.“I'm super excited about the digital transformation capabilities we can bring to our Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines. We are proven practitioners, not just big talkers. I'm excited for the future and for the opportunity to continue the excellent growth trajectory by delivering the EXPANSIA capabilities to a wider customer set.”Dupont first entered the aerospace and defense world when she joined the Titan Corporation in March 2002. Before that, she spent six years at the Massachusetts Port Authority, where she served as deputy director of international marketing and administration. In that position, she was responsible for developing new direct international routes to Boston's Logan Airport, while managing 16 overseas offices in locations including London, Tokyo, and Buenos Aires.Well known in the military industry community near Hanscom Air Force Base, Dupont is an active participant in several organizations that promote the exchange of ideas within the defense industrial community, serve local veterans' groups and provide educational scholarships to military members, government civilians and their dependents. She most recently served on the National Board of AFCEA International, supporting the Membership Committee as the co-chair of the recruiting and benefits subcommittee. She has served locally on the Lexington-Concord Chapter Board of Directors and was the Industry Lead for New Horizons 2020. She has served as a leader in the Paul Revere Chapter of the Air and Space Force Association for several years and has served as Co-Chairman of the AFA National's Emerging Leaders Program. She also served a 3-year term as a National Director at Large on AFA's National Board.Angela and her husband Bruce Hevey live in Salem, NH and have one daughter.###EXPANSIA is a leading strategy and technology integration firm whose mission is to deploy technology faster through high-impact digital solutions. EXPANSIA's representative client base includes the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the U.S. Navy. EXPANSIA is a proud SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI level 3 in development and services, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 appraised company. For more information, visit .

