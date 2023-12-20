Monica Saigal's A Kiss In Kashmir: A Journey Of Love, Longing, And Second Chances

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover: A Kiss in Kashmir

Author image: Monica Saigal (Bhide) by Simi Jois

Internationally acclaimed author's 12th book, A Kiss in Kashmir releases February 14, 2024

- Chef Vikas KhannaDUNN LORING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally celebrated author Monica Saigal (formerly Monica Bhide ) presents her latest novel, A Kiss in Kashmir : an enchanting tapestry of late-blooming love and second chances, echoing the emotive storytelling of Nicholas Sparks.In a narrative reminiscent of the charm in Under the Tuscan Sun and the moving tales of Eat, Pray, Love, Saigal introduces readers to Sharmila, a painter embarking on an unexpected journey of the heart amidst the enchanting valleys of Kashmir.While orchestrating her daughter's wedding, Sharmila discovers destiny has crafted a different story for her-one of second chances and unexpected love. When she meets George, an American professor of Indian art history, their shared past of lost love leads them on a journey that beautifully unfolds against the serene backdrop of Kashmir. This book is an ode to reimagined fairy tales – not of rescues, but of companionships where two souls walk together, giving each other space to grow and flourish.Current media is filled with stories of those who have found true love later in life. The UK's Guardian news site is actively recruiting the love stories of older adults for its“How We Met” column. A Kiss in Kashmir taps into this current zeitgeist uplifting love stories among older adult, in a timely tale that affirms the heart can find a connection at any age."In A Kiss in Kashmir, Monica Saigal transports us to a place where the warmth of a pashmina meets the scent of saffron. Kashmir comes alive, not just as a backdrop but as a character, breathing life into Sharmila and George's journey. Their story reminds us that even after loss, love can find its way back. Saigal's tale is genuine, heartfelt, and flavored with the authentic touch of Kashmir. A Kiss in Kashmir is an intimate sojourn, promising the heart that love, in all its forms, can indeed find its way back to us." - chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna.Embark on a journey of love rediscovered and second chances with A Kiss in Kashmir, available Valentines Day 2024.Price: $6.99 e-bookPrice: $19.99 PrintAbout Monica Saigal (formerly Monica Bhide)Equal parts storyteller and globe-trotter, Monica Saigal is an award-winning author of twelve books, accomplished literary coach, and educator. Her work transcends countless borders-chronological, geographical, religious, and economical-to inspire readers. Born in New Delhi, raised in the Middle East, and now residing outside Washington, D.C., she currently serves as a corporate storyteller for one of the world's leading professional services companies. Her prolific portfolio, enriched by the many places she calls home, channels a distinctly cosmopolitan worldview. Monica's words, which have appeared on renowned platforms including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Christian Science Monitor, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and Town & Country, among others, are a collection of culture-driven articles that approach the world food-first. In addition to her various storytelling endeavors, Monica recently launched“Powered by Hope,” a podcast centered on life during a pandemic, and what it means to be physically distant yet connected to our very core. She also speaks about the intersection of food, culture, and writing for prestigious conferences and organizations such as the Smithsonian Institution, Sackler Gallery, Les Dames d'Escoffier, and Yale University.For more information on Monica Saigal please visit monicasaigal or to schedule media interviews, presentations, review copies or events with Monica, please contact Stephanie Caruso by emailing: ....Contact: Stephanie CarusoEffective: December 20th 2023Email: ...

