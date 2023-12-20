Global Food Traceability Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Traceability Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Food Traceability Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Food Traceability Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the food traceability market size is predicted to reach the food traceability market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $21.08 billion in 2023 to $23.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for transparency, globalization of food supply, foodborne illness outbreaks, IOT and sensors food traceability market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the food traceability market is due to the growing cases of foodborne diseases and food adulteration. North America region is expected to hold the largest food traceability market share . Major players in the food traceability market include Carrefour Group, International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Systems Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc..

Food Traceability Market Segments

1. By Technology: Radio-Frequency Identification, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, Global Positioning System

2. By Software: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Friction Welding, Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS), Warehouse Software, Other Types

3. By Application: Fresh Food Produce, Meat, Poultry And Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Beverage Products, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global food traceability market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food traceability refers to the ability to track and trace the movement of food products and their ingredients through all production, processing and distribution stages in the supply chain. It involves recording and maintaining detailed information about food items' origin, processing, handling and distribution from their source to the final consumer. It aids in promptly identifying and resolving problems concerning the quality, authenticity and safety of food.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Traceability Market Characteristics

3. Food Traceability Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Traceability Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Traceability Market Size And Growth

......

27. Food Traceability Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Traceability Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

