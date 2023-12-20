Kitchenware Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kitchenware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Kitchenware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The kitchenware market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $65.44 billion in 2023 to $69.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to culinary trends, innovation in cookware, urbanization, healthy eating. The kitchenware market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $84.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the kitchenware market is due to the increasing number of food retail chains, restaurants and hotels. North America region is expected to hold the largest kitchenware market share . Major players in the kitchenware market include Whirlpool Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., Groupe SEB, Wilton Industries Inc., Conair Corporation, Meyer Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Kitchenware Market Segments

1. By Product: Cookware, Bakeware, Other Products

2. By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3. By End-User: Residential Kitchen, Commercial Kitchens

4. By Geography: The global kitchenware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kitchenware refers to a broad category of tools and equipment used in cooking, food preparation and serving within a kitchen setting. These items are essential for tasks ranging from chopping and cooking to baking and serving that enhance cooking and food-related activities.

The main product types of kitchenware are cookware, bakeware and others. Cookware refers to a set of kitchen appliances and containers made especially for cooking that provide effective heat distribution and cooking surfaces for a variety of culinary procedures and are used for cooking, sautéing, boiling and frying dishes. These products are distributed through online and offline channels to be used in residential and commercial kitchens.

