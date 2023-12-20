Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Generalized Anxiety Disorder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The generalized anxiety disorder market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $7.51 billion in 2023 to $7.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mental health awareness, pharmaceutical advances, cognitive-behavioral therapy (cbt), stressful lifestyle changes. The generalized anxiety disorder market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The growth in the generalized anxiety disorder market is due to the rising number of mental disorder cases in the healthcare industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest generalized anxiety disorder market share . Major players in the generalized anxiety disorder market include Alkermes PLC, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Segments

1. By Type: Panic Disorder, Agoraphobia, Generalized Anxiety, Social Anxiety, Specific Phobia, Other Types

2. By Therapies: Interpersonal Therapy, Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy

3. By Device: Deep Brain Stimulation, Electroconvulsive Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation

4. By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

5. By Geography: The global generalized anxiety disorder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a mental health condition characterized by excessive and persistent worry, fear and anxiety about various aspects of life. It involves a broad range of concerns that can often feel uncontrollable and overwhelming. The treatment decisions change based on how significantly GAD is affecting a person's ability to function in daily life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Characteristics

3. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Trends And Strategies

4. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size And Growth

27. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

