Delhi Man Kidnaps Nephew, 'Searches' For Child Along With Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Three men, including the maternal uncle of the victim, for kidnapping a seven-year-old boy and then demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Vikas, 25, Shivam Pal, 27, and Deepak, 25.

The officials said that Vikas, who is maternal uncle of the victim, hatched a plan with Shivam, who used to work in Zomato with victim's father earlier, and Deepak to kidnap the boy and even did a recce before committing the crime.

On December 19, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar, came to the police station to report the disappearance of his son.

He further told police that he had received a ransom call to bring Rs 3 lakh near the Jhandewalan Mandir.

"During the probe, the team laid their secret sources to get any clue about the culprit and they relentlessly worked on the case and analysed the various CCTV footages. The swift and consistent efforts of the police bore fruit and the team rescued the victim from the area of Old Rajendra Nagar and accused Shivam and Deepak were also apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Meena said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak and Shivam befriended the victim by offering him some eatables and then fled away along with the child on their bike, the DCP said.

They took the child to Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi and made a ransom call to the complainant.

“Vikas was keeping an eye on the whole situation and watching all the efforts of the police, pretending to being a well-wisher of the child but was informing the accused persons through WhatsApp," the DCP added.

