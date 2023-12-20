Gurugram: Man Held For Drowning Friend 'For Fun'

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 20 (IANS) A man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly pushing his friend into a swimming pool for 'fun', the police said on Wednesday.

The victim, who reportedly did not know how to swim, drowned in the pool.

The incident took place on August 29 at Baliawas village in Gurugram.

“The victim, Sonu (28), a resident of Aya Nagar in Delhi did not know how to swim and drowned. After an investigation, the accused has been arrested for the incident,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

The accused has been identified as Vikas (24), a resident of Harijan Mohalla, Aya Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the victim went to Baliawas village on August 29 along with his friends on an outing.

However, Vikas pushed Sonu into the swimming pool as they were consuming alcohol, leading to the latter's death.

