Fluent Appoints Sean Carroll As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Carroll Brings Decades of Strategic Development and Plan Execution to His Role

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced that Sean Carroll has been named CEO of Fluent, following the retirement of former CEO Paul

Sheils.

Sean Carroll

Carroll, the current board chair and former 10-year CEO of Arcadia Solutions, a leading healthcare data and analytics company, brings a wealth of experience to the role, including a track record of transforming strong service businesses toward a successful data-centric, technology-enabled profile. Carroll's other career highlights include working as Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Nuance Communications, where he helped perpetuate a dominant market share position with advanced voice recognition and natural language processing technology solutions to health plans, health systems and provider groups.

Andrew Brown, Managing Director of The

Beekman Group and Fluent's Chairman, said: "We want to thank Paul for his almost nine years as Fluent's CEO, leading the company through dramatic growth, product diversification, a rebrand and multiple, successful acquisitions. We are delighted that Paul will continue to be involved with Fluent as a senior advisor and Board member."

Brown added: "We are thrilled to have Sean join Fluent as its new CEO. Sean's strong leadership skills and technological expertise are the perfect fit for Fluent. We are excited to have attracted such an accomplished, skilled, and effective leader to drive Fluent's next phase of growth."

Carroll stated: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Fluent team. I have long admired Fluent as an innovative, nimble and asset-rich company in the dental industry, and I can't wait to continue Fluent's flawless track record of delivering best-in-class customer service, deep dental data expertise, and industry-leading, technology-enabled solutions. I want to thank Paul for his guidance and support as I step into this new chapter, as well as for the remarkable culture of professionalism, collegiality and productivity he created at Fluent."

For more information about Fluent and our dental business intelligence solutions, visit

Fluent .



For business inquiries, please contact Fluent Business Development at (856) 986-6216 or email [email protected]

About FluentTM

Fluent is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

Website:

Fluent

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/fluentdental

Twitter(X): twitter/FluentDental

Media Contact

Joe Mann

Fluent

Vice President, Marketing

(609) 783-9011

[email protected]

About The

Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 200 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Crystal Smith

Principal, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Fluent