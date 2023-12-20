IKAZZ Steps Towards Sustainability With Thermolite Material In Winter Jackets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKAZZ has long been a pioneer in ethical fashion, unwaveringly dedicated to cruelty-free practices. As part of the company's ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, IKAZZ has consistently incorporated Thermolite, an innovative down alternative, into each of its cruelty-free products, ensuring every item provides consumers with comfort and warmth even in the coldest winter months.



Thermolite is an innovative fiber discovered by DuPont scientists that represents a breakthrough and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional down materials. Manufactured with sustainability in mind, this synthetic material exhibits thermal properties on par with down. It effectively retains heat in frigid temperatures while remaining lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and durable, simultaneously addressing the environmental concerns associated with traditional down production. IKAZZ's adoption of Thermolite reflects a commitment to innovation in the pursuit of sustainability .

"At IKAZZ, we are dedicated to developing cruelty-free fashion that doesn't compromise on style or quality," stated CEO David Xu. "Thermolite enables us to create exceptional winter jackets, keeping our customers incredibly warm while aligning with our ethical values. This advanced material marks another step toward more responsible practices within the industry."





Unlike conventional down insulation, Thermolite is made from polyester fibers, eliminating the need for live plucking. This animal-friendly alternative retains its insulating capabilities even in damp conditions, increasing versatility and durability compared to traditional down.

IKAZZ's decision to incorporate Thermolite into its winter jackets stems from the material's remarkable advantages. The lightweight design ensures maximum comfort without compromising insulation. The moisture-wicking properties contribute to a dry and comfortable wearing experience. Additionally, Thermolite's durability ensures a prolonged lifespan, providing consumers with a sustainable and long-lasting winter jacket solution.

The IKAZZ product series boasts a diverse range, including down jackets, parkas, wool coats, lightweight jackets, and trench coats, catering to various styles in winter. IKAZZ's range of winter jacket collection exemplify the brand's unwavering commitment to combining style with ethical responsibility. The winter jacket collections deliver the warmth and comfort customers expect while pioneering more sustainable materials , further advancing IKAZZ's mission of cruelty-free fashion.

