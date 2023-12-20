MATT CLARK, STORSAFE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS, ELECTED TO ILLINOIS SELF STORAGE ASSOCIATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Clark, new member of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Self Storage Association

StorSafe proudly announces that Matt Clark, Director of Operations, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Self Storage Association (ILSSA).

- Tom Bretz, CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- StorSafe, a leading provider of advanced storage solutions, proudly announces that Matt Clark, the company's Director of Operations, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Self Storage Association (ILSSA). This significant appointment is set to span a two-year term, during which Matt will play a pivotal role in advocating for and advancing the self-storage industry within the state of Illinois.“Matt's vast experience and deep commitment to the self-storage industry make him an invaluable asset not only to our team but to the broader community. His leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving forward both legislative and operational advancements,” said Tom Bretz, StorSafe CEO.“This appointment is not just a personal achievement for Matt but a significant milestone for StorSafe as well. It positions us at the forefront of industry developments, ensuring that we continue to lead and innovate in ways that benefit our customers and the self-storage sector.”More on Matt Clark:A Commitment to Industry Excellence: Matt Clark's election to the ILSSA Board is a testament to his deep commitment and extensive expertise in the self-storage industry. With years of experience under his belt, Matt has consistently demonstrated his dedication to enhancing industry standards and fostering community engagement. His new role on the board allows him to further these efforts on a larger scale.Advancing the Self-Storage Industry: In his capacity as a board member, Matt will work alongside other industry leaders to address the specific needs of the self-storage community in Illinois. His responsibilities will include lobbying for positive changes in the industry, informing professionals about key state-level issues, and contributing to the overall growth and development of the self-storage sector.A Bright Future for StorSafe and the Industry: Matt's appointment is not only a milestone for him personally but also marks a significant step forward for StorSafe Self Storage. His involvement at the state level will enhance the company's ability to stay at the forefront of industry developments and continue to provide exceptional service to its customers.For additional information on StorSafe and other real estate investment inquiries, please visit elmdalepartners.About StorSafe:*In 2023, Inside Self Storage (ISS) recognized StorSafe Self Storage on its 2023 Top 100 Operators List for securing third position in year-over-year facility owner growth, with an increase of 48.9%. In a year marked by market challenges, StorSafe is among just seven operators in the Top 100 to see growth exceeding 40%. The nod from ISS underscores StorSafe's operational efficiency, tech advancements, and focus on security and safety, driving their strategic growth through acquisitions, facility expansions, and new developments.Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution.For media inquiries, please contact Peter L. Mosca at (732) 841-4778 or ....

