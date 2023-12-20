Traumatic Brain Injury Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Traumatic Brain Injury Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the traumatic brain injury market size is predicted to reach the traumatic brain injury market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.48 billion in 2023 to $2.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved trauma care, rehabilitation therapies, concussion awareness, military and sports research traumatic brain injury market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the traumatic brain injury market is due to the rising road injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest traumatic brain injury market share. Major players in the traumatic brain injury market include Pfizer Inc., Medtronic PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Stryker Corporation, Elekta AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Natus Medical Inc.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Segments

.By Device: Computed Tomography, X-Ray, Imaging Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices, Monitoring Devices, Other Devices

.By Technique: Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring, Partial Pressure Of Oxygen In Brain Tissue (PbrO2)

.By End-Use: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Other End-Uses

.By Geography: The global traumatic brain injury market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a type of injury that occurs due to a sudden and external force applied to the head, causing brain damage. The common causes of traumatic brain injuries include falls, automobile accidents, sports-related injuries and violence or military combat incidents. Treating traumatic brain injuries involves a multidisciplinary approach, including medical interventions, rehabilitation and cognitive therapy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. The rising road injuries Market Characteristics

3. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Trends And Strategies

4. Traumatic Brain Injury Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Size And Growth

......

27. The rising road injuries Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. The rising road injuries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

