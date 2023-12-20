From Screen To Style: The Color Purple Film Sparks African Hand-Dyed Fashion Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Womenswear brand Besida unveils its latest collection, paying tribute to the iconic character Nettie from the beloved novel and movie "The Color Purple"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Womenswear brand Besida infuses traditional Nigerian hand-dyeing techniques into its latest collection, paying homage to the iconic character Nettie from“The Color Purple."

Nettie, known for her fierce spirit and connection to her African heritage, serves as the perfect muse for the collection. As a Nigerian-American herself, Besida founder Sophia Danner-Okotie wanted to honor her culture and celebrate the resilience and strength of women through fashion.

"The novel and film has a strong and enduring impact on many women.” says Danner-Okotie.“Nettie's character represents strength, courage, and sisterly love, elements that are also deeply ingrained in Besida's ethos. I was thrilled to hear about the remake of the movie this year, and it immediately inspired me to create a collection that captures its essence.”

The Purple collection features vibrant purple hues and intricate patterns achieved through the traditional hand-dye technique, Àdìrẹ. Each piece tells a unique story and celebrates the beauty and craftsmanship of Nigerian creators.

Besida's Purple collection is a reflection of the brand's commitment to celebrating cultural heritage while staying relevant and connected to popular culture. By merging the traditional Àdìrẹ technique with modern influences, the brand has created a unique body of work that pays tribute to Nettie and her enduring legacy.

Purple is available for Pre-order now at

