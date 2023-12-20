Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Delhi Court For Restraint Order Against Alleged Conman Chandrashekhar's Letters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved a Delhi court, seeking immediate directions to restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any letters related to her to the media.

The plea seeks orders preventing the dissemination of letters, statements, or messages about the actor by Chandrashekhar.

The prime accused in the case, Chandrashekhar, has been writing letters to the media, through which Jacqueline has said that certain unwarranted statements outraging her modesty have been made by him.

"This is an attempt by the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to somehow intimidate and threaten the present Applicant so that she does not reveal the truth to this hon'ble court in the capacity of a prosecution witness," her application read.

On the other hand, Chandrashekhar's counsel, advocate Anant Malik told IANS that Jacqueline's application is absolutely frivolous, bogus, and is based on concealment of material facts.

He further said that his client will be filing an appropriate intervention application and an application under Section 340 CRPC.

"A similar complaint as filed by her has already been dismissed and dealt with by the hon'ble court, categorically holding that there is no evidence against Chandrashekhar for sending any unsolicited messages on Webex. This fact has been completely concealed by her before the hon'ble court," he said, terming it just another frivolous attempt to gain attention and to create a defence at the cost of his client.

The actor has stressed on the distress caused by the "unsolicited dissemination" of these letters to the media, citing concerns for her safety and well-being.

"Sukesh Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for the applicant," Jacqueline has claimed.

She has further said that letters' widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting her safety and well-being. The plea specifically names the Superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, urging them to prevent further communication from Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline has prayed the court to issues directions to the probe agency and the Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain/refrain Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly.

"Issue directions to the Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to file a detailed report about the action taken against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and pass any such other order(s) as this hon'ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case," it said.

The EOW, in its reply, has said that it was a matter of grave concern that an important witness in the case was harassed and threatened by the accused, and that it could affect the trial.

On this, Chandrashekhar's counsel said:“It is rather surprising that she has been treated as a witness in the State matter as individuals with a much less role than her in the entire controversy are languishing in judicial custody for past 28 months while she has been let off scot free by the EOW despite Directorate of Enforcement bringing on record solid evidence against her and her involvement with Sukesh Chandrashekhar."

"It is the ED's case that she had absolute knowledge about the antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and still was involved with him."

Chandrashekhar has called the EOW's investigation biased. Malik said:“Thus the important question to be adjudicated is why the EOW has not made Jacqueline an accused in the case when there existed cogent evidence in the ED charge sheet against her and her role being much more than the other co accused in the case."

The court will now hear the matter next on January 17, 2024.

IANS

spr/vd