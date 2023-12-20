Renowned Social, Women's Activist V. Mohini Giri Dies At 86

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Dr. V. Mohini Giri, the icon of women's movement and former chairperson of National Commission of Women, has died after a brief illness, an aide said on Wednesday.
The daughter-in-law of former President V. V. Giri, she was 86, a widow, and is survived by her son and daughter.
V. Mohini Giri died on Tuesday. Her last rites shall be performed in Delhi on Thursday, said a friend in Mumbai.
Born in Lucknow, Mohini Giri, a Padma Bhushan laureate, had dedicated her life to women's rights, human rights, rights of widows, and was connected with several national, international women's and social organisations for more than half a century.
"It was her pioneering efforts that brought international and national focus on the unique vulnerabilities that widows face. Her demise is a great loss for women's movements as she was a pillar of strength and a great motivator who touched the lives of thousands of women," said the Guild President & Trustee Meera Khanna.
Mohini Giri founded the War Widows Association in 1972, the Women's Initiative for Peace in South Asia, was a board member of The Hunger Project, New York, served as the NCW Chairperson from 1995-1998 as well as Chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board, and was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2007.
