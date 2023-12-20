               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Double For Natasha; Shruthi Win Junior Girls’ Crown


12/20/2023 10:30:06 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Karnataka's Natasha Chethan bagged the Sub-junior girls' snooker title on Wednesday to record a double in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The Bengaluru teenager rallied to beat Gujarat's Aanya Patel 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29) in the snooker final after defeating her for the Sub-junior girls' billiards crown last week.

“It feels amazing to win against a skilled opponent. It's my first twin title, looking forward to a few more,” said Natasha, who was a semifinalist at the IBSF women's under-21 world snooker championships in Riyadh in July.

It was the day's second defeat in the final for Aanya, who lost to Tamil Nadu's L Shruthi in the Junior girls' billiards.

After her 179-93 final victory, Shruthi said,“It feels special to win at home. I'm grateful forall the support from my parents, coach and the Tamil Nadu billiards & snooker community.”

--IANS

hs/

