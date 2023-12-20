2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Double For Natasha; Shruthi Win Junior Girls’ Crown

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Karnataka's Natasha Chethan bagged the Sub-junior girls' snooker title on Wednesday to record a double in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.
The Bengaluru teenager rallied to beat Gujarat's Aanya Patel 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29) in the snooker final after defeating her for the Sub-junior girls' billiards crown last week.
“It feels amazing to win against a skilled opponent. It's my first twin title, looking forward to a few more,” said Natasha, who was a semifinalist at the IBSF women's under-21 world snooker championships in Riyadh in July.
It was the day's second defeat in the final for Aanya, who lost to Tamil Nadu's L Shruthi in the Junior girls' billiards.
After her 179-93 final victory, Shruthi said,“It feels special to win at home. I'm grateful forall the support from my parents, coach and the Tamil Nadu billiards & snooker community.”
--IANS
hs/
MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107634294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.