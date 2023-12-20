CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. TEST RESULTS SHOW INCREASED OIL PRODUCTION WHILE COMBATING WATER CONTAMINATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber

Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: CETI) is a water science technology company that specializes in reservoir enhancement processes for increased oil production and remediating oil wastewater. One such technology is CETI's proprietary neutral pH biocidal CLO2, designed to eradicate all bacterial loads in the reservoir without damaging well equipment. Bacteria are primary contributors to "plugged" reservoirs, near-bore well damage, and deadly contaminants such as H2S.

So far on CETI's test field in West Texas, this process has created around a 20% flow rate increase from the water knockout to the injection water tank.



The deployment of these technologies has the potential to reverse air pollution and achieve increased oil extraction from marginal wells while addressing health risks associated with the off-gassing of H2S and methane. In Texas alone, 92% of all wells are classified as stripper wells - marginal oil wells that produce up to 15 bbls of oil per day - which amounts to roughly 140,000 wells.

Nationwide, the number stands at around 750,000 wells.

Due to the sheer number of wells, these wells pose a greater health risk due to the off-gassing of toxic H2S and methane into the air.

CETI's non-corrosive, bio-enzyme-based treatment "eats" the H2S-producing bacteria while contributing to increased oil productivity without compromising the ecological integrity of the oil field.

This environmentally conscious approach reflects CETI's commitment to sustainable solutions and underscores the company's dedication to advancing global industrial wastewater treatment practices. Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of CETI, expressed thoughts about the project's overall impact, stating, "It's gratifying to quantify the positive results documented thus far from our combined reservoir enhancement technologies. We can now achieve increased production and reduced environmental impact simultaneously."

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC . CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, and water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

