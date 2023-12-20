Joget Named A Major Contender In 2023 Low-Code Application Platforms By Everest Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA,

Md., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a leader in pioneering next-generation solutions for enterprise application development, is thrilled to announce its designation as a Major Contender in the Everest Group's 2023 Low-Code Application Development Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for evaluating market impact, vision, and capability of technology and services providers. This comprehensive assessment is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide for its impartial analysis of various factors, including vision, functionality, market success, and cost-effectiveness. Service providers also rely on the PEAK Matrix to benchmark their offerings.

In this report , Everest Group analyzed 24 low-code technology providers, including Joget. The Low-Code Application Development Solutions PEAK Matrix® offers an in-depth analysis of each provider, covering their service scope, unique intellectual property, domain investments, and real-world case studies.

"This recognition is a testament to our dedication to continuously evolve our platform, ensuring it meets the dynamic demands of the digital age," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget Inc. "Our goal is to empower our customers on their digital transformation journey, helping them maintain a competitive edge. Being named a Major Contender in this industry benchmark not only highlights our platform's robust capabilities but also reaffirms our unwavering focus on delivering real value to our customers."

Joget

stands at the forefront of empowering users with its innovative open-source no-code/low-code enterprise application development platform. The platform democratizes app development, making it accessible to business users, low-code developers, and professional developers alike.

By diversifying its portfolio, investing in innovation, and leveraging strategic technology partners, Joget has significantly increased the value delivered to its customers. The company recently expanded its offerings to include blockchain and generative AI solutions, further accelerating the application development journey and enhancing customer experience across various industries.

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

