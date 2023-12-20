Hardware Security Modules Market Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe being one of the most technologically advanced regions has high adoption of mobile devices and high internet penetration rates, which are the main factors driving the growth of the hardware security modules market in the region.

Increasing urbanization in emerging as well as developed economies, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has led to a surge in the adoption of hardware security modules in the region. The growing need for strong payment security measures and compliance management owing to the increased usage of the internet, social media, and online payment, is driving the adoption of hardware security modules in Europe.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in hardware security modules companies with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Thales (France), Utimaco (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Swift (US), Futurex (US), Atos SE (France), and Yubico (US), Securosys (Switzerland), SPYRUS (US), Ledger (France), Ultra Electronics (UK), AdwebTech (India), Efficient India (India), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Ellipticsecure (UK), Amazon Inc. (US), Entrust Security (US), ESCRYPT (Germany), Beijing Sansec Technology Development Co., Ltd (SANSEC) (China), Fortanix (US), JISA Softech (India), Microsoft (US), Nitrokey (Germany), Kryptoagile (India), and Kryptus (Brazil).

