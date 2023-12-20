Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Forecasted Growth With New Innovations And Global Reach In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The pediatric clinical trials sector is witnessing a significant uptick, as new research provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future market scenario. With profound insights into pediatric clinical trial phase types, study designs, and therapeutic areas, this new report, added to our comprehensive research collection, is essential for stakeholders and participants in the field.
Latest Innovations and Acquisitions Influencing Market Dynamics
The industry is currently experiencing a wave of product innovation, with leading companies seeking advanced solutions to maintain their competitive edge. Recent milestones include the introduction of a master clinical trial for pediatric acute leukemia by a major health organization, aiming to transform treatment protocols based on individual patient tumor biology.
In terms of corporate movements, a significant acquisition in the sector was seen in late 2021, as a major American manufacturer of analytical instruments expanded its capabilities in clinical trial development services through the purchase of a renowned clinical research services provider.
Geographic Market Expansion and Regional Leadership
North America remains at the forefront of the pediatric clinical trials market, commanding the largest regional share in 2022. However, the report also delves into the evolving landscapes across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Rapid Advancements in Pediatric Oncology
Extensive Service Portfolio of Key Players
Scope and Influence of the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market
The pediatric clinical trials market contributes significantly to global healthcare by offering crucial clinical research services and expanding our understanding of pediatric treatment modalities. As this sector continues to develop, it promises to reshape the landscape of pediatric medicine, benefiting countless children worldwide.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Medpac Inc. PPD Inc. ICON PLC. Syneos Health QPS Holdings LLC Pfizer Inc. IQVIA Inc. Premier Research LabCrop Drug Development The Emmes Company LLC Synteract Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Covance Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
