EMQ At Smart Cities Connect 2023: Driving Urban Transformation With Innovative Iot Data Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / At the forefront of IoT connectivity solutions for smart cities, EMQ marked its presence at Smart Cities Connect 2023 in Washington, D.C., affirming its dedication to driving urban advancement through innovative technologies.

Held at the renowned Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Smart Cities Connect served as a pivotal gathering for the smart cities community. The event united and industry leaders and decision-makers, fostering discussions on leveraging technology to resolve urban challenges and enhance community and citizen welfare.

EMQ actively participated in key discussions at the conference, addressing vital topics like AI, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, 5G, Decarbonization, and Energy Infrastructure. This event sparked considerable interest in collaborations, with many exploring how to integrate their technologies with EMQ's offerings, aiming for beneficial partnerships that enhance existing solutions.

A central theme of these discussions was a unified vision for the future of smart city infrastructure. EMQ showcased its MQTT -based technology as a crucial tool for enabling smart transportation, advanced charging infrastructure, and improved vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity.

One of the event's highlights was EMQ's engaging raffle. The prize, appropriate for the holiday season, attracted enthusiastic participation, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere at EMQ's exhibit.

Dylan Kennedy, EMQ's CEO, reflected on the event: "Smart Cities Connect 2023 was a truly enriching experience for us. The keen interest from industry leaders underscores the increasing relevance of smart technologies in urban development. We're excited by the prospects and look forward to establishing partnerships that will significantly impact the future of smart cities."

EMQ's participation in Smart Cities Connect 2023 not only showcased its technological expertise but also marked a crucial step in pursuing innovative collaborations within the smart city sector. Stay tuned for updates on EMQ's transformative initiatives that are reshaping the smart cities landscape.

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

