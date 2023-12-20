Community Responds To Deputy Head Of Armenian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev
The Western community of Azerbaijan has reacted to the
anti-Azerbaijani statements of the Armenian Deputy Foreign
Minister. The statement says that diplomats with Dashnak tendencies
are trying to hinder the process of normalisation the peace treaty
between Azerbaijan and Armenia with provocative statements, Azernews reports.
It is noted that another anti-Azerbaijani statement of the
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister once again shows that Armenian
diplomats with Dashnak thoughts are not satisfied with the prospect
of normalisation of relations between the two countries and are
trying to hinder this process with various provocative
statements.
The Deputy Minister makes a big mistake when he says that
"Azerbaijan is not willing to conclude a peace agreement on the
basis of the principles proposed by the international community".
Firstly, there is only one principle proposed by Azerbaijan with
regard to peace negotiations. Secondly, if by "the principles
presented by the international community" the Deputy Minister means
the Granada Declaration adopted in October 2023, we would like to
emphasise that the international community does not consist only of
Armenia, France, Germany, and the European Union. I would also like
to recall that Azerbaijan did not participate in this meeting, and
none of the signed documents have any force for us.
As for the Armenian diplomat's opinion on the return of Garabagh
Armenians, we state that this process should be a mutual process
and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia should be
ensured.
